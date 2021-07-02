Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.14

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.14 and last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 25565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEXAY shares. Citigroup downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Atos to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th.

About Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

