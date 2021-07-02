AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to post sales of $6.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.60 million and the lowest is $6.00 million. AudioEye posted sales of $5.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year sales of $30.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.91 million to $31.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $43.49 million, with estimates ranging from $43.47 million to $43.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.08%. The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million.

AEYE has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,828.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,400. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in AudioEye by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 848,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after buying an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AudioEye by 255.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 98,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AudioEye by 20.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AudioEye by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in AudioEye in the first quarter valued at $137,000. 15.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $16.92 on Friday. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.50 million, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 2.18.

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

