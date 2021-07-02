Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Buys 10,000 Shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Stock

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $22,240.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 29,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $283,040.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 142,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $962,760.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 10,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $71,505.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $3,445.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 3,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $22,540.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 1,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $6,330.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 6,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $44,280.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 3,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $20,910.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNT opened at $12.20 on Friday. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from SilverSun Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

