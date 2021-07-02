Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,939 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Avantor worth $27,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 37,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $36.21 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

In related news, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $575,346.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 9,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $289,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,953.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,588,985 shares of company stock worth $111,605,089 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

