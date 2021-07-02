AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of AXAHY stock opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37. AXA has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

