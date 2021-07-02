AXA’s (AXAHY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of AXAHY stock opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37. AXA has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $28.86.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

