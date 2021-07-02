Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Up 3.7%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.14 and last traded at $27.54. 2,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 388,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Azure Power Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

