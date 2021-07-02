B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – B. Riley lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RVLV. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.65. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $72.44.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $10,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $9,290,965.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,915.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,347,956 shares of company stock worth $73,810,242. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Revolve Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Revolve Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Revolve Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

