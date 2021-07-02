B. Riley Weighs in on Legacy Housing Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Legacy Housing in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEGH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $419.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.46. Legacy Housing has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $20.18.

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $174,584.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,485,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,811,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $285,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,184,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,487,299.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,343 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 849.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

