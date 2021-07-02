Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Short Interest Update

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the May 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 974,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NYSE BW opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.55 million, a P/E ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 2.81.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. Research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.