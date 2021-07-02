BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.37. BAE Systems shares last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 69,967 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAESY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BAE Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.773 dividend. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.83%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the first quarter worth $1,285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 8.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the first quarter worth $41,007,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the first quarter worth $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

