Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $731,000 Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $26.36 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 37.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.16.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

