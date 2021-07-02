Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $608,000 in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 65.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after acquiring an additional 98,015 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Kennametal by 12.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Kennametal by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kennametal by 61.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 21,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $296,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

NYSE:KMT opened at $36.30 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.36.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.