Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $74.29 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.08.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

