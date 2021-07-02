Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,906 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,335,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,828,000 after buying an additional 65,775 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 38.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 211,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,097,000 after buying an additional 58,254 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 558.4% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 49,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after buying an additional 41,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after buying an additional 41,291 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

In related news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,228.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMP opened at $203.22 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.22 and a 52 week high of $325.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.37.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.