Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,738,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period.

SOXX opened at $447.71 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $269.85 and a twelve month high of $455.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $426.68.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

