Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 234 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,255 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

NYSE LVS opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

