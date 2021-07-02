BakeryToken (BAKE) 1-Day Volume Hits $55.30 Million

BakeryToken (CURRENCY:BAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, BakeryToken has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. BakeryToken has a total market cap of $456.04 million and approximately $55.30 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BakeryToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00005143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001934 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00045053 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00053047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BakeryToken Coin Profile

BakeryToken is a coin. BakeryToken’s total supply is 277,237,400 coins and its circulating supply is 267,103,174 coins. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org . BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap . BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@BakerySwap

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance. “

