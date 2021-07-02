Balancer (BAL) Price Hits $20.33 on Major Exchanges

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $141.19 million and approximately $29.39 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Balancer has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer coin can now be bought for approximately $20.33 or 0.00060852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00052838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.44 or 0.00683661 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

