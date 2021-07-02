Banco de Sabadell S.A Acquires 4,764 Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,638,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,471,000 after buying an additional 38,108 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in China Life Insurance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in China Life Insurance by 0.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,038,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in China Life Insurance by 222,109.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 666,329 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its position in China Life Insurance by 29.8% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 430,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 98,782 shares during the period. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of China Life Insurance stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. 5,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,445. The company has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 20.27 and a quick ratio of 20.27. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $13.63.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $58.68 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.4951 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. China Life Insurance’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

