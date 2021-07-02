Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $1.48 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.76. The company had a trading volume of 20,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,019. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens increased their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.47.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

