Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $1.91 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $967,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in BlackRock by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE BLK traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $881.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,877. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $890.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $859.49.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.