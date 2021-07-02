Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases 415 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Crown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 3.6% during the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 30.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Crown by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 108.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.79. 2,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,142. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.38. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

