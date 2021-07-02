Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 16,309 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Banco de Sabadell S.A decreased its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,309 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vale by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,764,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. 24.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 166,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,701,356. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.