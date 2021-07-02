Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 3,847 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after acquiring an additional 515,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after acquiring an additional 184,815 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 514,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 119,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 141,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on RDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

RDY traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.95. 211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,985. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $74.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.