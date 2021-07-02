Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Lazard Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,352,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,238,630 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.6% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,290,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Well Done LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,626,524. The company has a market capitalization of $353.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

