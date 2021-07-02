Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,746 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $32.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $422.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.89. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million. Analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

