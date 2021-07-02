Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,514,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,582,000 after purchasing an additional 50,373 shares during the period. McGinn Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $701,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $2,562,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $159.72 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $110.32 and a 12 month high of $163.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

