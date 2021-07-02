Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,559 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,240 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth $71,000. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

