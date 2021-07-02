Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $124.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.73. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $141.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.68%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total value of $55,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $375,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,634 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

