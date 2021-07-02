Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 19,648 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,648 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in XPeng were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth $1,519,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in XPeng by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth $649,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth $3,041,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in XPeng by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 71,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. VTB Capital upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.28.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

