Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 11,008 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,624 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.64% of TripAdvisor worth $46,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TRIP. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.41. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

