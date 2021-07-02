Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 532,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 333,281 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Itron were worth $47,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Itron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Itron by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Itron by 120.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $100.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $122.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $198,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,532.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $221,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,703.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $537,453 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.78.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.