Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $44.60 Million Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,608 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $44,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 109,990 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 35,092 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $81.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.83. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $95.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.