Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $45,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,440,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,116,000 after purchasing an additional 139,977 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.37. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.69.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASTE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

