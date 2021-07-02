Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 20,571 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $47,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JMP Securities raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $26.58 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

