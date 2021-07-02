Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,784 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807,310 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,784 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.81% of Globus Medical worth $49,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,875,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 41.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,783,000 after acquiring an additional 442,180 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 33.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,781,000 after acquiring an additional 322,334 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $9,622,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $466,342,000 after acquiring an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Globus Medical stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.07. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $79.13.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,062,024.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,312 shares in the company, valued at $998,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,022 shares of company stock valued at $23,233,335. 24.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

