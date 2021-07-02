Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,593 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,593 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.29% of Guardant Health worth $45,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,625,000 after acquiring an additional 241,418 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GH shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Guardant Health stock opened at $126.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.53. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $86,036.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,545.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $792,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,595.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,199 shares of company stock worth $66,343,695 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.