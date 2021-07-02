Barclays PLC Acquires 20,301 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,301 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,095.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PMT. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Shares of PMT opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

