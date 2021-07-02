Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Ingevity worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,750,000 after buying an additional 151,679 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after acquiring an additional 41,775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 685,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,388,000 after acquiring an additional 40,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.81. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

