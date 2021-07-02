Barclays PLC Buys 55,295 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,295 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 176.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 55,013 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 144.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 44,166 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 296.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 195,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 146,300 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $5,488,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

In other United Community Banks news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of UCBI opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $36.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.28.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.