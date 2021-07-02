Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 456,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 122,431 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 120,865 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 434,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 164,431 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,478,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,586,000 after buying an additional 84,416 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 227,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.90. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.04.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

