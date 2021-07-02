Barclays PLC Sells 1,308 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Science Applications International worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $816,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

Shares of SAIC opened at $88.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $103.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

