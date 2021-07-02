Barclays PLC Sells 15,365 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,365 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.24% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 402.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

