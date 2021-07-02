Barclays Raises Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $95.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.39.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $87.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

