Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

GNHAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vifor Pharma from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of GNHAY stock opened at $25.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.73. Vifor Pharma has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $32.10.

Vifor Pharma AG, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used for the treatment of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia; Maltofer, an oral iron polymaltose complex for infants, children, adolescents, and pregnant woman with iron deficiency; and Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) to treat symptomatic anemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD).

