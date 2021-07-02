Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.75.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $43.87 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,912,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after buying an additional 35,065 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,969,000 after buying an additional 92,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

