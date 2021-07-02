Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF)

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

SEYMF remained flat at $$27.40 during trading on Friday. 36 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

