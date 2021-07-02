Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Get Barings BDC alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBDC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.45.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.65 on Monday. Barings BDC has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $10.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $510.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 0.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 450,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 29.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 67,356 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 139.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 216,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 58.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 66,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 48.0% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,207,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,992 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.