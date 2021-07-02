Barrington Research Boosts SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $140.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price target hoisted by Barrington Research from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SYNNEX’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.12 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $122.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. SYNNEX has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $600,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,328.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,605 shares of company stock worth $4,944,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $6,770,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 10.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 98,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

